Wilson posted 25 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals across 40 minutes in Saturday's 129-116 loss to the Nuggets.

The Rockets faced an uphill battle tonight with a slim seven-man rotation, but they found an unexpected bright spot in Wilson, who aptly filled in for Christian Wood (ankle). Since his trade from the Bucks, Wilson has seen increased production in what seems to be a full rebuild for the Rockets, but few expected a team-leading performance. The Rockets are currently reeling with multiple injuries, so more appearances from the former Michigan standout could be in store as they plod through the final month of the season.