Wilson logged eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes of play Wednesday in a 122-97 loss to the Hornets.

Wilson had arguably one of his best performances of the season, recording a season-high eight rebounds. Since Wilson was traded from the Bucks, his minutes have steadily increased over the first few games with his new team. Considering the Rockets footing near the bottom of the Western Conference, it's entirely possible the 2017 first-round pick could see a rise in playing time over the ensuing months as the team attempts to develop some of its younger players.