Rockets' D.J. Wilson: Out Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wilson (COVID-19 protocols) is out Wednesday against the Lakers.
Wilson will be sidelined for a sixth straight game Wednesday as he remains in COVID-19 protocols. After Wednesday, the Rockets have just two more games.
