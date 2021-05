Wilson (health and safety protocols) will not play Wednesday against Philadelphia, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wilson missed Sunday's loss to New York and he'll remain out for at least one more contest as he deals with the NBA's COVID-19 protocols. Prior to the setback, Wilson had taken a larger role for the banged-up Rockets, averaging 12.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.0 steal over his last four appearances.