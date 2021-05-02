Wilson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to health and safety protocols, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Wilson had come off the bench in each of the last three games and averaged 8.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per contest during that time. It's not yet clear how much time Wilson will miss, but Jae'Sean Tate could see increased run in his absence.