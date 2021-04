Wilson delivered eight points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), two rebounds and two steals across 17 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Nuggets.

Wilson's eight-point output stands as his second-best scoring effort of the campaign, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from him on most nights. His playing time has been inconsistent and he's failed to reach the 20-minute mark in 27 appearances this season, so he shouldn't be targeted in any format unless that situation changes.