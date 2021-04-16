Wilson is averaging 10.3 minutes, 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.4 blocks, 0.3 steals and 0.3 assists during seven games in April.

Kelly Olynyk has taken over as a starter in the frontcourt, averaging 30.9 minutes over the last 10 games after being traded to Houston in part of the Victor Oladipo deal. During that span, Wilson has lost his shooting stroke, connecting on only 28.6 percent from three in April. It appears as if Wilson is the odd man out of the team's rotation despite cratering out of the Western Conference playoff race.