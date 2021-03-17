The Bucks traded Wilson, D.J. Augustin and an unprotected 2023 first-round pick to the Rockets on Wednesday in exchange for P.J. Tucker, Rodions Kurucs (oblique) and a 2022 first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wilson has appeared in only two of the past 16 games for Milwaukee, so the move to Houston can only increase his prospective playing time. The 25-year-old is unlikely to have a major role for the Rockets but will provide frontcourt depth for a young roster in need of just that. As Houston careens toward the high-lottery, it's possible they'll give Wilson, a former first-round pick, some extended looks down the stretch.