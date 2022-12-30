Nix totaled seven points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two assists over four minutes during Thursday's 129-114 loss to Dallas.

Nix logged four minutes in the loss, re-entering the rotation, albeit in garbage time. After playing as the primary backup behind Kevin Porter, Nix has since fallen out of the rotation, ceding his spot to Tyty Washington. Given the recent trajectory, Nix figures to be nothing more than a last resort in both fantasy and reality.