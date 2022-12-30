Nix totaled seven points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two assists over four minutes during Thursday's 129-114 loss to Dallas.
Nix logged four minutes in the loss, re-entering the rotation, albeit in garbage time. After playing as the primary backup behind Kevin Porter, Nix has since fallen out of the rotation, ceding his spot to Tyty Washington. Given the recent trajectory, Nix figures to be nothing more than a last resort in both fantasy and reality.
More News
-
Rockets' Daishen Nix: Nine assists, three steals in loss•
-
Rockets' Daishen Nix: Five points in 12 minutes•
-
Rockets' Daishen Nix: Plays season-high 25 minutes•
-
Rockets' Daishen Nix: Tallies 12 points in loss•
-
Rockets' Daishen Nix: Scores season-high nine points•
-
Rockets' Daishen Nix: Available Friday•