Nix isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Kings, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Nix drew a start in each of his team's last four contests due to the absence of Kevin Porter (foot), Jalen Green (calf) and Alperen Sengun (illness), but he'll return to a bench role Monday evening. Nix finished with three points, two rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during his last contest off the bench Jan. 26 against Cleveland.