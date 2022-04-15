Nix tallied 20 points (9-25 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, eight rebounds, three steals and a block across 38 minutes in Thursday's 131-114 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats in Game 2 of the G League Finals.

Nix came close to a triple-double -- almost a quadruple-double if you count turnovers -- Thursday despite a spotty shooting day, but he won't mind as RGV won its fourth G League Championship. Nix had a huge role on this Vipers team, averaging 20.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game, which are all improvements over his performances for the G League Ignite last season.