Nix tallied 20 points (9-25 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, eight rebounds, three steals and a block across 38 minutes in Thursday's 131-114 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats in Game 2 of the G League Finals.
Nix came close to a triple-double -- almost a quadruple-double if you count turnovers -- Thursday despite a spotty shooting day, but he won't mind as RGV won its fourth G League Championship. Nix had a huge role on this Vipers team, averaging 20.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game, which are all improvements over his performances for the G League Ignite last season.
More News
-
Rockets' Daishen Nix: Triple-double against Delaware•
-
Rockets' Daishen Nix: Inefficient 22 points in G League playoffs•
-
Rockets' Daishen Nix: Part of rotation Monday•
-
Rockets' Daishen Nix: Recalled by Rockets•
-
Rockets' Daishen Nix: Records 12 assists in G League win•
-
Rockets' Daishen Nix: Good passing against Legends•