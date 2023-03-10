Nix chipped in six points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 134-125 overtime loss to Indiana.

Nix moved into the starting lineup Thursday, replacing Kevin Porter, who was ruled out due to a thigh injury. Despite playing 35 minutes, Nix failed to come through with the goods. While TyTy Washington continues to bide his time on the bench, head coach Stephen Silas has thus far refused to shake up the team's rotation. As long as Nix continues to log meaningful minutes, he is at least worth a look in deeper formats.