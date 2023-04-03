Nix notched zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 11 minutes during Sunday's 134-109 loss to the Lakers.

Nix was a non-factor in the loss, continuing what has been an underwhelming stretch of games. He has failed to score double-digits since late February, despite the fact he has been a part of the rotation on most nights. While the Rockets are clearly building for the future, it is unlikely Nix features heavily in their long-term plans. His fantasy value is basically non-existent at this point.