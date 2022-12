Nix finished Sunday's 97-92 win over the Bucks with five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 12 minutes.

Nix continues to play a marginal role off the bench, logging fewer than 20 minutes for the 10th consecutive game. He has scored in double-digits only once thus far, sitting outside the top 300 for the season. Outside of very deep formats, there is no reason to have him on your radar.