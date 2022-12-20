Nix ended with four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 24 minutes during Monday's 124-105 loss to the Spurs.

Nix handed out a career-high nine assists in the loss, logging more than 20 minutes for just the fourth time this season. He continues to play backup minutes over Tyty Washington, something that could eventually change should the coaching staff opt to utilize some common sense. While he has been playing regular minutes, Nix should be viewed as nothing more than an assists streamer in deeper formats.