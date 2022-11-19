Nix totaled three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes during Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers.

Nix stepped into an increased role with Kevin Porter ruled out with a back injury. Unfortunately, Nix was not able to capitalize on the promotion, scoring just three points for the third straight game. While there is certainly an element of upside when it comes to Nix, his nightly role is far too insignificant to warrant attention outside of the deepest leagues.