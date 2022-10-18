Nix (back) is listed as probable for Wednesday's Opening Night clash with the Hawks, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Nix could not suit up for last Friday's preseason finale due to lower-back soreness, but it appears he's moved past the issue ahead of the season. While he's not guaranteed to be available Wednesday, Nix's probable status means he will likely be available off the bench.
