Nix (back) is questionable for Friday's preseason game against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Nix sustained a back injury during Monday's exhibition game against Miami, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up for Friday's preseason finale. If he's unavailable, Jalen Green and Josh Christopher are candidates to see increased run.
