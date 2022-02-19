Nix managed 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-33 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 127-117 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Nix extended his streak of double-digit scoring outings to 21 games and registered eight-plus assists for the ninth time this season. Across 29 appearances with Rio Grande Valley, the 20-year-old is averaging 19.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 33.8 minutes.