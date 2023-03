Nix will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Nix has rotated starts at the point guard spot with Kevin Porter (foot) out since Jan. 11 but will come off the bench in Porter's first game back. However, Porter will be under a rather severe minutes restriction Wednesday, so Nix should be expected to see 12-15 minutes off the bench but is not in fantasy consideration.