Nix has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's preseason game against Miami due to lower back soreness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Nix figures to be considered day-to-day moving forward. His next opportunity to return arrives Friday at Indiana.
