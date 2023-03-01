Nix recorded 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and five assists across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 133-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Nix scored a season-high 16 points off the bench against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, and after he was rewarded with the start Tuesday, he posted a decent stat line while recording a second straight game with double-digit scoring figures. Nix could very well remain in the starting lineup when the Rockets take on the Grizzlies on Wednesday, but his long-term place in the first unit will be tied to the return date of Kevin Porter (foot).