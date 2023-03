Nix recorded nine points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 20 minutes during Friday's 151-114 loss to Memphis.

Nix's minutes have been fairly low, but he was able to get a good chunk of minutes in garbage time Friday. The Rockets have a back-to-back set coming up on Sunday, so he could be a candidate to see more minutes if the Rockets sit some veterans.