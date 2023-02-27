Nix contributed 16 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 131-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Nix saw his most minutes since a Feb. 3 start and scored a season-high 16 points despite inefficient shooting. With Jalen Green (groin) joining Kevin Porter (foot) in street clothes the last two games, Nix has been elevated to the top guard off the bench behind TyTy Washington and Jae'Sean Tate. Nix should continue to play 20-plus minutes while Houston's top two guards are out, but due to his inconsistent shooting, he likely remains a risky play in most fantasy leagues.