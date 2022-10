Nix chipped in nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two assists and one steal over 13 minutes during Friday's 125-111 loss to Portland.

Nix has worked his way into the Rockets' rotation over the past four games, averaging 4.5 points and 2.0 assists in 15.3 minutes. His upside remains limited, even in deep leagues.