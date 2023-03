Coach Stephen Silas said Nix is expected to be in the starting lineup for Thursday's game versus the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Nix is slated to replace Kevin Porter (thigh) in the starting five Thursday despite not seeing any playing time in the last two games. Nix is averaging 6.8 points, 4.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 28.7 minutes across his previous six outings starting this season.