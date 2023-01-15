Nix will start at point guard in Sunday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

He'll pick up his first start of the season while Houston is down of its top two guards for the day in Jalen Green (suspension) and Kevin Porter (foot). Meanwhile, forward Jae'Sean Tate, who had been seeing some run as a backup point guard of late, is also suspended for the contest. Look for the Rockets to rely on Nix and rookie TyTy Washington to handle most of the minutes at point guard Sunday, even though both players had been on the outside of head coach Stephen Silas' rotation.