Nix will start Saturday's game against the Pistons, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Nix will make his second start of the season with the Rockets down Kevin Porter (foot), Jalen Green (calf) and Alperen Sengun (illness). In his prior start, Nix played 36 minutes but struggled, posting one point, one rebound, two assists, one steal and four turnovers.