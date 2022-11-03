Nix accumulated 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers.

Nix has been an inconsistent contributor on the scoreboard early this season, but he scored in double figures for the first time Wednesday while shooting 66.7 percent from beyond the arc. While the 20-year-old hasn't had enough opportunities to put him on many fantasy radars, it's encouraging that he's shooting 47.1 percent from beyond the arc to begin the year.