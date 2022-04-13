Nix posted 31 points (11-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 145-128 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats in Game 1 of the G League Finals.

Nix needs to cut down on the five turnovers he committed Tuesday, but there's not much else to complain about in his triple-double performance to kick off the G League Finals. He averaged 20.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game this season for the Vipers.