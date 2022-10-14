Rockets coach Stephen Silas said that Nix (back) is out for Friday's preseason game versus the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Nix injured his back during Monday's preseason game against the Heat. Silas does not expect the second-year guard to practice Sunday but is hopeful he'll be available for next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hawks.
