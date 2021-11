Theis will start Saturday's game against the Knicks, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

After coming off the bench for the first time this season in the Rockets' previous game while Danuel House got the start, coach Stephen Silas will revert back to Theis starting alongside Christian Wood. Over the past five games, Theis is averaging 8.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 23.8 minutes.