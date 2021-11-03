Theis (toe) is out for Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Theis will miss his first game of the season. In his absence, Alperen Sengun and Kenyon Martin figure to see extra minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' Daniel Theis: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Daniel Theis: Double-doubles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Rockets' Daniel Theis: Full participant at practice•
-
Rockets' Daniel Theis: Resting for preseason finale•
-
Rockets' Daniel Theis: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Rockets' Daniel Theis: Expected to start•