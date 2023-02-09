The Grizzlies traded Green to the Rockets as part of a three-team deal with the Clippers, Grizzlies and Rockets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Eric Gordon and three-second round picks are headed to the Clippers, and Luke Kennard is being traded to Memphis as part of this deal. Green averaged 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 14.7 minutes across three games for Houston this season as he was recovering from offseason knee surgery. The 35-year-old guard will likely compete for a backup spot in the rotation and provide a veteran presence to a rebuilding team. It's also possible, if not likely, that he could be bought out.