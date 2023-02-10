Green (recently traded) won't play Friday against the Heat, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Green was traded from the Grizzlies to the Rockets on Friday, but he's assessing his fit with his new club prior to joining the team. General manager Rafael Stone hopes Green will be with the team at some point and thinks he'd be a good fit, but it's not yet clear when he could make his debut. If the two sides are unable to agree on a role, the 35-year-old is a candidate to have his contract bought out.