Exum (calf) was sent to the Rockets in the blockbuster move that resulted in James Harden landing in Brooklyn, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Exum is expected to remain sidelined until early March due to a strained right calf, and even once he returns, he likely won't have a significant role with the Rockets. At best, he'd occupy a backup point guard role, but he's struggled to effectively do that in the past.