Exum (calf) is out for the season, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Exum suffered a calf injury in early January and hasn't played since. He'll finish the 2020-21 season with just six games played while on the Cavaliers. Exum remains one of the league's most injury-prone players. Since being drafted No. 5 overall in 2014, he's appeared in just 245 games. He is a free agent this offseason, and he may struggle to find a suitor willing to give him an extended contract.