Exum (calf) remains in a walking boot and is without a firm timetable to return, \Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

The oft-injured guard hasn't played since early January, back when he was member of the Cavs, and coach Stephen Silas didn't sound optimistic that he'll be available anytime soon. With the All-Star break approaching, 2020-21 is shaping up to be another season mostly lost to injury for Exum.