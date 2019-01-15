House scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and registered four rebounds along with an assist and a steal over 36 minutes Monday against Memphis.

House has been performing above expectations of late, scoring 14 or more points in each of his previous three contests and doing so with efficiency. He continues to do damage from beyond the arc, knocking down three or more threes across that brief span. House does rely on his 3-point shot for the majority of his scoring, so his production could go down in a hurry if he falls into a slump.