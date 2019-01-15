Rockets' Danuel House: Above-average showing in win
House scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and registered four rebounds along with an assist and a steal over 36 minutes Monday against Memphis.
House has been performing above expectations of late, scoring 14 or more points in each of his previous three contests and doing so with efficiency. He continues to do damage from beyond the arc, knocking down three or more threes across that brief span. House does rely on his 3-point shot for the majority of his scoring, so his production could go down in a hurry if he falls into a slump.
More News
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Scores well in loss•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Produces in another start•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Draws start Thursday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Scores 15 points Saturday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Flirts with double-double Thursday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Possible starter Tuesday•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.