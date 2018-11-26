Rockets' Danuel House: Active Monday
House is available off the bench Monday against the Wizards, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
With Gerald Green (ankle) and Chris Paul (leg) both unavailable, House -- who was signed by the Rockets on Monday -- could immediately see minutes off the bench for his new team. He averaged 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds across 15 games with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League prior to latching on with Houston.
