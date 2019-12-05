Coach Mike D'Antoni said House (illness) will be available off the bench for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

House will be back on the floor following a two-game absence due to an illness. The small forward won't fill his customary starting role, however, as the Rockets will ease him back into the mix off the bench, likely as a means to manage his minutes. Ben McLemore will stick on the top unit in his stead.