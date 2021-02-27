House contributed 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes in the Rockets' 122-111 loss to the Raptors on Friday.

House has hit double-digit scoring while grabbing at least five rebounds in four of his last five games. Over that span, House is averaging 13.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while hitting 51.1 percent of his shots and playing in 30.0 minutes per game.