House and the Rockets have agreed to a three-year, $11.1 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Amid the flood of bigger-name signings, the Rockets have quietly locked up House, a former Texas A&M standout who previously spent time in Washington and Phoenix. House emerged as a valued role player in 39 games last season, averaging 9.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per contest.