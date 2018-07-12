House tallied 18 points (7-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 victory over the Rockets.

House started at small forward Wednesday, finishing with 18 points and a full state line. After some nice flashes last season playing for the Suns, House is going to face a big challenge even making the Rockets roster. The team has offloaded both Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah Moute leaving a glimmer of hope for House, albeit, a very faint glimmer.