House (contract dispute) played 30 minutes and generated 24 points (8-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists and four rebounds Friday in the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 128-127 win over the South Bay Lakers.

House appeared in his first game at any level since mid-January after he was unable to successfully negotiate a standard contract with the Rockets. The swingman had been a mainstay in the Houston rotation, but since he was nearing the maximum 45 days at the NBA level allowed for two-way players, the Rockets elected to stash him in the G League to stall his service clock. It's possible that House gets another look at the NBA level in the weeks to come if the Rockets aren't satisfied with the wing options that might be available to them on the buyout market.