House will start Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
Coming off of a two-game absence, House will return to the starting five as the Rockets use their 31st unique lineup in 46 games. John Wall and Kevin Porter Jr. will start in the backcourt, while Jae'Sean Tate and Kelly Olynyk join House up front.
