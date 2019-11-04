Rockets' Danuel House: Back in starting lineup
House is starting Monday against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Eric Gordon started in place of House on Sunday, but he'll rejoin the starting five for Monday's game in Memphis with Russell Westbrook out for rest purposes. In his five starts this season, House is averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 30.8 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...