House put up 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one block and one assist in 29 minutes Wednesday in the Rockets' 159-158 win over the Wizards.

House has actually registered a block in each of the Rockets' first four games, but he shouldn't be counted on to consistently turn in useful numbers in the defensive categories. Instead, the bulk of House's value will come in his ability to knock down outside shots, which he was able to do Wednesday. House now has a pair of four-triple outings on his resume and is shooting 45.8 percent from distance overall this season.