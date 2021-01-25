House (COVID-19 protocols) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

The 27-year-old hasn't seen the court since the fourth game of the season Jan. 2 due to a combination of a back injury and the NBA's health and safety protocols, but he'll return to action Tuesday versus Washington. House started the first four games of the season and averaged 32.5 minutes, but he figures to have a limited workload for a few games since he's been sidelined for the past three weeks.