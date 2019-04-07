House (knee) is available for Sunday's game against Phoenix.

House was considered probable due to a bruised left knee, so it's unsurprising that he's been cleared to take the court. Sunday's matchup will likely serve as a tune-up game for the postseason for House, who's played a key role off the bench for Houston of late. He's averaging 9.5 points, 3.3 boards and 1.0 assist over his previous 10 contests.